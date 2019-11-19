Russian-Turkish Patrol Pelted With Molotov Cocktails in Syria

Videos that appeared on Kurdish and Turkish news outlets Monday showed a group of young people hurling rocks at passing armored vehicles near the Syrian border town of Kobani. Another video showed them setting the side of a Russian-flagged Typhoon mine-resistant vehicle on fire with the makeshift explosive.

Russia’s conflict reconciliation center in Syria said no troops were injured and no equipment was damaged in the attack, the RBC news website reported Monday. The convoy resumed its patrol afterward.

“The convoy leader has decided to go around this group of young people in order to prevent possible accidents,” the reconciliation center was quoted as saying.

The reconciliation center called the Molotov-throwing incident during the eighth Russian-Turkish patrol a provocation, RBC reported.

Earlier this month, video footage showed angry crowds pelting the second joint patrol with stones.

Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies have grabbed a swath of land in northeastern Syria after launching a cross-border offensive in October against the Kurdish militia.

Turkey has warned Monday that it would launch another military campaign in northeast Syria if Russia and the United States did not clear the area of Kurdish forces.

The countries last month clinched separate deals to remove the Kurdish YPG militia, which helped the U.S. defeat the Islamic State in Syria but is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, from the area.