Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian-Turkish Patrol Pelted With Molotov Cocktails in Syria

syria.mil.ru

A Russian military vehicle was pelted with Molotov cocktails during its joint patrol of northeastern Syria with Turkish forces.

Videos that appeared on Kurdish and Turkish news outlets Monday showed a group of young people hurling rocks at passing armored vehicles near the Syrian border town of Kobani. Another video showed them setting the side of a Russian-flagged Typhoon mine-resistant vehicle on fire with the makeshift explosive.

Russia’s conflict reconciliation center in Syria said no troops were injured and no equipment was damaged in the attack, the RBC news website reported Monday. The convoy resumed its patrol afterward.

“The convoy leader has decided to go around this group of young people in order to prevent possible accidents,” the reconciliation center was quoted as saying.

The reconciliation center called the Molotov-throwing incident during the eighth Russian-Turkish patrol a provocation, RBC reported. 

Earlier this month, video footage showed angry crowds pelting the second joint patrol with stones.

Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies have grabbed a swath of land in northeastern Syria after launching a cross-border offensive in October against the Kurdish militia. 

Turkey has warned Monday that it would launch another military campaign in northeast Syria if Russia and the United States did not clear the area of Kurdish forces.

The countries last month clinched separate deals to remove the Kurdish YPG militia, which helped the U.S. defeat the Islamic State in Syria but is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, from the area.

Read more about: Syria , Turkey

Read more

opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

The Putin-Erdogan Deal Poses a Challenge to the West

The Kremlin offers authoritarians a brokerage service based on cynical principles of mutual gain rather than values and allegiances.
security pact

Turkey-Syria Cooperation Must Be Based on Cross-Border Adana Accord, Russia Says

Moscow would be prepared to help with that cooperation, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Syria talks

Russia, Turkey Agree Steps to Tackle Militants in Syria's Idlib, Putin Says

Turkey also expected Russia, as a powerful supporter of Assad, to "alleviate the problem" of the Syrian army's advances.
Syria

Russia, Turkey Have 'Decisive' Syria Peace Role, Putin Says

The statement came after the countries agreed to coordinate military steps following the U.S. decision to withdraw its forces.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.