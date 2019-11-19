Russian Ruble Least Volatile Since 2015

Ruble volatility has fallen to its lowest level in five years, amid a pause in sanctions pressure from the U.S. and more stable macroeconomic policies from the Russian government.

The ruble’s implied volatility on the financial markets — a measure of how extreme traders expect swings in the value of the currency will be over the next three months — has hit its lowest level since the beginning of 2015, Russian news site RBC reported, citing Nordea’s chief Russia economist Tatian Edvokimova.

This week’s volatility reading of 8.4% compares to a high of 57% reached in January 2015, when a sharp drop in oil prices and the imposition of U.S. sanctions following the annexation of Crimea triggered a painful devaluation of the ruble, falling from 38 against the U.S. dollar to 68 over a five-month period.

Since then, the ruble has been trading in a range of 50-70 against the U.S. dollar, currently standing at 63.8.