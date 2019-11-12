Kazakh Former President Wants to Arrange Putin-Zelenskiy Summit

Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is trying to arrange a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Nazarbayev said on Tuesday.

Such a meeting, if it took place, would represent a breakthrough in two-way ties strained for years by armed conflict between the Kiev government and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Zelenskiy has already agreed to a tete-a-tete, and (I have) informed the president of Russia about that. We shall see now (if Putin agrees)," Nazarbayev told a conference on international politics in Nur-Sultan, the Kazakh capital.