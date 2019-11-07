Closing Off Dialogue With Russia a 'Huge Mistake,' France's Macron Says

Europe shouldn’t make the “huge mistake” of avoiding dialogue with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron told The Economist, continuing his recent overtures to the country that the West has shunned over its annexation of Crimea.

Macron previously attempted to bridge the European Union’s differences with Moscow this summer, warning against the “strategic error” of isolating Russia and describing Russia as “deeply European.” The EU, the United States and other Western allies have imposed a series of economic sanctions on Russia after it annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.