Russian Nuclear Sub Misfires During Putin-Supervised Drills – Reports

A Russian nuclear-powered submarine misfired one of its missiles at large-scale military exercises presided by President Vladimir Putin on the country's northern coast last week, the Vedomosti newspaper reported Monday. The Ryazan Delta III class nuclear-powered vessel was one of five submarines, more than 100 aircraft, 200 missile launchers and 12,000 troops involved in the Grom-2019 military exercises last week. Putin supervised Grom-2019 on the last of three days of drills on Thursday.

The Ryazan submarine fired only one one ballistic missile into a test range in the Barents Sea instead of the two that had been announced by the Russian military before the launch, Vedomosti reported. “The second R-29R [missile] did not exit the silo launcher, and the submarine returned to its home base with an unexploded missile,” it wrote, citing two unnamed sources close to Russia’s Defense Ministry. The R-29R is a Soviet-era missile that was first deployed in 1977.