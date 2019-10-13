Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says Russia Can Play Key Role in Middle East, Has Good Iran Ties

By Reuters
Tass

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia can play a key role in the Middle East as it has good relations with Iran and the Arab world.

He was speaking in an interview with Arab broadcasters, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV, ahead of his first visit to Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

Putin said nobody in Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates wanted a confrontation with Iran. He also said Russia was working on a free trade zone with Israel and Egypt, similar to one between Russia and Iran.

Read more

Deadlock

Putin Says Trump Not to Blame for Lack of Improvement in Russia-U.S. Ties

Putin said the "internal political agenda" was not allowing Trump to take steps aimed at a drastic improvement of bilateral relations.
De-dollarization

Russia Says Exploring Settlement in Euros, Rubles for Energy Exports

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said the country is considering alternatives to the U.S. dollar for energy transactions.
In Trouble

Israel Asks Putin to Pardon U.S.-Israeli Jailed for Moscow Airport Transit Drugs

Issachar was arrested in April during a layover in flights from India to Israel.
news

Syria Must Be Freed From Foreign Military Presence – Putin

Putin said Russian forces in Syria were ready to leave the country as soon as new legitimate Syrian government tells Moscow it no longer needs its help...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.