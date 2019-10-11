Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

What Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Said About Russia During His Marathon Press Conference

president.gov.ua

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday held a marathon 14-hour press conference with journalists in a Kiev food court. 

During the event, which reportedly set a record for the world’s longest press conference, Zelenskiy answered more than 500 questions about topics ranging from the Trump-Zelenskiy phone call to his relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He accused Russia of delaying a summit aimed at resolving the conflict between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east, but Moscow said Kiev needed to pull back its troops first.

We rounded up Zelenskiy’s most notable statements about Russia and the conflict in eastern Ukraine from throughout the day:

On the Donbass conflict

— “My main goal... [is that] I want to stop the war.” 

— “I can’t tell how much time it’ll take me [to solve the Donbass conflict] … It seems to me that we can’t lose more than a year.”

— “I ran in the election as the president of peace. As president I am not ready to lose our people, that’s why I’ve chosen [to work in] a diplomatic way.”

— “I don’t believe the polls that say 34% of our country supports the independence of these territories. I’m not ready to give autonomy to this territory.”

On Putin

— “We can meet within two formats: the Normandy Four or within a bilateral meeting. About meeting with the Russian president ... I don’t know, I can’t say [if it’s possible]. I know one thing: this meeting must happen.”

— “No [I am not afraid of Putin].”

— “I called Russian President Vladimir Putin ... because I really want to end the war. Those are the first steps toward [that goal] from our side. Both sides should want to end the war.” 

— “What will a publication of my calls with Putin lead to? I think that our meetings with him will stop there and there’ll be no opportunity to solve the [prisoner] swap question. What would I say to prisoners’ families?”

On Russia

— “I consider it strange that we have trains going [to Russia], but that our planes don’t fly there. That’s why our airlines go bankrupt.”

— “We have not only geopolitical relations [with Belarus]. We’re afraid that there will be Russian military bases there.”

Read more about: Zelenskiy , Ukraine

Read more

mounting scandal

Seeking Favors, Trump Asked Ukraine President to Investigate Biden

The official account of the half-hour July call with Zelenskiy laid bare an astonishing exchange of requests, pledges and ingratiation.
Donbass conflict

Resume Peace Talks, Ukraine's Zelenskiy Urges Putin After 4 Soldiers Killed in Donbass

The conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces has killed 13,000 people since 2014.
winning plan

Ukraine to Launch Russian-Language TV Channel to Win Influence in Donbass

Relations between Kiev and Moscow plummeted after Russia's annexation of Crimea and role in the Donbass conflict.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Thanks, Putin, But Ukrainians Won’t Want Russian Passports

A provocative citizenship offer from the Kremlin challenges Ukraine’s new president to work on making all citizens feel welcome.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.