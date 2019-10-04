Russia’s Protest Movement is Expanding and Becoming Political, Study Says

Russia’s protest movement is spreading across the country and narrowing its focus to political issues, the Kommersant business daily reported Friday, citing a new study that tallied 434 rallies from April-June 2019.

The Moscow-based Center for Social and Labor Rights NGO found that only the Chechnya and Chukotka regions saw little protest activity.

“There are fewer and fewer regions that aren’t reporting protests,” study author Anna Ochkina told Kommersant. “Even then, there are occasional rallies in Chechnya.”

Political and civil issues accounted for 130 of the 434 protests documented in the report, or almost a third, according to the study published Wednesday.

With the report’s cutoff period not accounting for mass election rallies that have gripped Moscow since July, Ochkina forecast that there will “easily” be 2,000 protests by the end of the year.