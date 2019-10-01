Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Rejects Russia’s ‘Unacceptable’ Terms of Integration

Alexander Lukashenko Kremlin.ru

Belarus believes that its ally Russia’s terms of integration are “unacceptable,” its foreign minister has said following media reports that the two countries plan to form an economic confederacy in the next two years.

Russia and Belarus, currently members of a largely symbolic union state, have been in talks to deepen their integration, a process that has fueled concerns of a possible quiet annexation by Moscow. The Kommersant business daily reported last month that the countries plan to unify their customs and energy policies by 2021 and establish a single tax code, civil code and list of foreign trade rules by 2022.

“Frankly speaking, [Russia’s] initial proposals stipulated the inclusion of certain provisions that were unacceptable, particularly for Belarus,” Vladimir Makei, Belarus’ foreign minister, told the RBC news website Tuesday.

Makei said the creation of supranational bodies as outlined in the proposals runs afoul of the 1999 Russian-Belarussian deal, which envisions a union state with a common currency, legal system and a joint defense and foreign policy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the so-called supranational bodies earlier this year and “clearly said they don’t comply with the [1999] treaty’s provisions,” he said. 

“We must pay more attention to implementing a coordinated agricultural and industrial policy — this is the most important thing,” Makei said. “There are no political issues whatsoever associated with the formation of a federation or a confederation.”

Russia props up the Belarussian economy with cheap energy and loans, but Minsk is wary of allowing too much Russian influence, fearing threats to its sovereignty.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

Friendly distance

Half of Russians Oppose Full-Fledged Union With Belarus, Poll Says

Observers say the results reflect a hidden fear that the union could produce a mixed bag for the Russian economy.
opinion
Artyom Shraibman

A Brotherly Takeover: Could Russia Annex Belarus?

If Putin wishes to remain president after 2024, annexing Belarus and then becoming leader of the Union State is rife with unpredictable risks.
opinion
Leonid Bershidsky

Putin's Retirement Plan Depends on Belarus

To retain power, he is positioning himself as the leader of a closer union between Russia and its dependent neighbor.
Belarus

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Meat and potatoes. Products non grata. Cold turkey.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.