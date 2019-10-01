An Overview of Russian Laws Coming Into Effect This Month

In Russia, the first of the month is often marked with a slew of new laws and rules coming into effect. This October is no exception.

Life will change for Russians in ways both big and small starting today. Here's a look at some of the new rules and laws taking effect:

Fire safety

Starting today, Russians will no longer be permitted to light open flames on their balconies. While the new fire safety legislation doesn't specify what constitutes an "open flame," the Emergency Situations Ministry has confirmed that the decree bans smoking on balconies.

The new law has ignited outrage among city-dwelling Russians, the majority of whom live in apartment blocks with balconies that they often use for smoking and barbecuing. Those found to be violating the rule will be fined and potentially charged with a crime for more serious infractions.