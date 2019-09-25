Court Jails Man Who Walked Out of Moscow Art Gallery With $1 Million Masterpiece

A man who stole a Russian masterpiece worth about $1 million from a Moscow art gallery in broad daylight in January was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday.

Police arrested Denis Chuprikov after he was caught on camera taking the 1908 landscape painting "Ai Petri. Crimea" by artist Arkhip Kuindzhi off the wall of the Tretyakov Gallery and strolling out with it under his arm.