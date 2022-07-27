Russia Hands Down First Jail Sentence to Surrogate Mother

Russia has handed down its first-ever sentence against a surrogate mother on human trafficking charges, Russian media reported Wednesday.

A court in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk found Kazakh citizen Tamara Yandieva, 29, guilty of human trafficking and sentenced her to three years in prison, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Although surrogacy is legal in Russia, authorities assert that Yandieva sold her baby, which breaks the law.

According to prosecutors, Yandieva in 2019 flew to Cambodia, where she underwent the embryo transfer procedure with the surrogate parents.

Upon returning to Krasnoyarsk, she signed a contract with Didilia, an international surrogacy and adoption center, and gave the company permission to transfer the baby to its genetic parents in China once it was born in April 2020.