St. Petersburg Authorities Probe Stabbing of Uzbek Migrant as Hate Crime

Unofficial data estimates that at least 245 acts of violence against Central Asians were committed in Russia out of a total of 772 hate crimes in 2010-2018. Sixty-six of the attacks on Central Asians took place in St. Petersburg and 60 took place in Moscow.

A pair of nationalists from Moscow is suspected of a hate crime after allegedly stabbing a Central Asian migrant in St. Petersburg, the Fontanka.ru news website has reported.

Two Muscovites are accused of stabbing and wounding a citizen of Uzbekistan before midnight Monday, the 78.ru news website cited an unnamed law enforcement official as saying Tuesday.

St. Petersburg investigators have opened a criminal case into attempted murder on grounds of nationality. The charges are punishable by between eight and 20 years in prison or a life sentence.

Photographs showed one of the detained suspects wearing tattoos of Nazi symbols and a “No Knife, No Life” T-shirt.

Fontanka, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, identified the tattooed perpetrator as Roman Kulyov, 24, the person who allegedly stabbed the Uzbek migrant. Kulyov’s name appears online, the outlet reported, as a student of Moscow’s leading engineering university who had been detained at the city’s nationalist march in 2017.

The second suspect may have used pepper spray, Fontanka reported.