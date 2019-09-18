Russia Plans to Build Major Radar System At Its Northernmost Point

The Directorate for the Russian Federation State Border Arrangement plans to build a major radar at Cape Chelyuskin, the Krasnoyarsk news agency NGS24 has reported. The facility is to be built in 33 months.

Its development tender was recently announced by Rosgranstroy, the federal border development authority. The project is officially called "Radiotechnical point Chelyuskin" and includes a cost frame of 1.2 billion rubles ($18.7 million).

The radar installation is classified as a military object and few details are known about the contract, NGS24 says.

The tender appears as unavailable at the goszakupki.ru website, the electronic resource for Russia's state purchases.