Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Serbs Ignore EU Warning Over Plan to Join Russian-Led Trade Bloc

By Bloomberg
Rasim Ljajic Wikicommons

Serbia’s plan to join a Russian-led economic union is drawing fire from the European Union, which the Balkan nation says it wants to be part of.

The EU’s executive commission has made clear that Serbia will have to cancel any bilateral trade agreements with other countries if and when it joins the EU, and leaders said they’d rather see Belgrade aligning its policies more with the bloc’s. Serbian officials have ignored the criticism and will sign a deal to join the Eurasian Economic Union on Oct. 25. The Russian-led bloc also includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The plan is “not a hindrance to European integration,” Serbian Trade Minister Rasim Ljajic said by email last week. The European Commission’s warning isn’t going to “affect Serbia’s decision to enter into this agreement in Moscow,” he said.

The EU has no say over which groups Serbia joins while it’s not a member, but some of its representatives indicated they would like to see greater commitment to membership, especially after an EU progress report earlier this year showed that Serbia was only partially aligning its foreign and security policies with the EU’s.

Serb leaders have said that EU membership is a priority, a goal they hope to achieve around the middle of next decade. At the same time, Serbia has historic and religious ties with Russia, which is helping it prevent the further recognition of Kosovo in international bodies. Additionally, Russia has donated fighter jets and tanks to Serbia and Serb leaders, including President Alexandar Vucic, are frequent visitors to Moscow.

‘European orientation’

“You can’t be marching in several directions at the same time,” Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, who spent years working in the Balkans, said last month in Helsinki. “If you’re serious about your European orientation then obviously you make political decisions that bring you closer to it. This is not one of them.”

The Eurasian Economic Union, established by Russian President Vladimir Putin to create a rival to the EU’s open market and help rebuild Moscow’s sphere of influence in the former Soviet Union, has four other members aside from Russia.

Economists in Belgrade have also questioned the benefit of the trade membership for Serbia, whose main export markets are in western Europe, not in the east.

“Russia accounts for only one quarter of what we export to Germany and Italy,” said Ivan Nikolic, an economist and member of central bank’s advisory council. “We are accessing a new market but the question is what we can offer. We are exporting food products, and fruit and vegetables, but we are not price competitive.”

Read more about: Serbia , Europe

Read more

Europe

Lavrov: We're Not Rubbing Our Hands With Glee Over Brexit

Russia would like the EU to be strong and united, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
Putin

Putin Awards State Honor to Serbia’s Embattled Kremlin Ally

Russia has handed a prestigious state honor to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, a key European Kremlin ally facing popular protests.
Europe

Russian Eurovision Star Announces Emigration to Europe (Then Takes It Back)

Two-time Eurovision contender and vocal Russian patriot Yulia Samoylova made headlines across the country when she announced that she is emigrating to...
Europe

NATO Approves 4,000-Strong Baltic Rapid Deployment Force

The large number of NATO members and the internal disagreements it causes have the potential to work against the alliance in its stand-off with Russia

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.