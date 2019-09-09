Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Google, Facebook Rebuff Russia Over Political Advertising Accusation

By Reuters
Moskva News Agency / Pixabay / MT

Google said on Monday that it supported responsible political advertising that complies with local legislation, after Russia accused it of circulating such advertising during local elections at the weekend.

The tech giant neither affirmed nor denied in a statement that it had disseminated any such advertising.

The state communications watchdog said Google and Facebook had circulated political advertising during the polls, which it said could be seen as interference.

"We support responsible political advertising and expect that it has to comply with local legislative demands including the laws on elections and voting rights and mandatory 'election silence' for any geographical areas where such advertising is oriented," Google said in a statement.

Facebook said on Monday that advertisers, and not the company itself, were responsible for complying with local election laws.

Local and regional elections were held on Sunday in an array of Russian regions. In Moscow, the ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, lost a slew of seats in the city parliament, the state-run RIA news agency reported on Monday. 

Read more about: Elections , Facebook , Google

Read more

no interference

Russia Says Facebook, Google Must Ban Political Ads During Moscow Election

Non-compliance would be viewed as meddling in Russia's sovereign affairs.
Elections

Russian Firm Sues Facebook Over Employee Charged for U.S. Election Meddling

The lawsuit cited the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in claiming Facebook discriminated against the company due to its Russian origins.
Elections

Beaten Russian Election Observer Gets Political Asylum in U.S.

Alexei Muzhetsky was reportedly abducted by masked men days after documenting election violations during the March 2018 presidential vote.
Hackers

Russia Investigation Update: More Nasty Name-Calling, Ads and Emails

A summary of the latest stories regarding the official investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Elections

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.