Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Is Trying to Meddle in 2020 U.S. Election via Facebook – Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg Anthony Quintano / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accused Russia, among other countries, of trying to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election through the social network.

In at least the third instance this year, Facebook announced Monday that it had shut down one Facebook and 50 Instagram accounts it linked to Russia’s infamous “troll farm.” The U.S. intelligence community has previously accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, a charge that the Kremlin denies.

"Today, what we're basically announcing is that we found a set of campaigns. They are highly sophisticated. They signal that these nation-states intend to be active in the upcoming elections," Zuckerberg said in an interview with NBC News Monday.

"We do see today Russia and Iran and China increasingly with more sophisticated tactics are trying to interfere in elections," Zuckerberg said. "We continue to see their tactics are evolving."

As part of its efforts to protect the 2020 election, Facebook announced plans to begin labeling state-controlled media outlets and content “that has been rated false or partly false by a third-party fact-checker.”

Facebook said it also shut down three separate networks focusing on the U.S. and some French-speaking countries operating from Iran.

Facebook has been under fire in the past two years for its self-admitted sluggishness in developing tools to combat extremist content and propaganda operations.

Facebook and Twitter took down millions of posts and shuttered accounts linked to influence operations by Russia, Iran and other actors in the run-up to U.S. midterm elections in November 2018.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova retorted to the latest news with a Facebook post of her own, writing: “Here’s your ‘fake news on social media.’ Bang for a buck.”

Read more about: Facebook , Elections

Read more

election laws

Google, Facebook Rebuff Russia Over Political Advertising Accusation

Earlier, Russian state watchdog said Google and Facebook had circulated political advertising during the polls, which could be seen as interference.
Elections

Russian Firm Sues Facebook Over Employee Charged for U.S. Election Meddling

The lawsuit cited the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in claiming Facebook discriminated against the company due to its Russian origins.
Elections

'Stop Pretending to Be Poor!': How Russian Politicians Are Attracting Voters to the Polls

On Sept. 9, voters in 22 different regions across Russia, including Moscow, will elect mayors and local legislative assembly deputies.
Hackers

Russia Investigation Update: More Nasty Name-Calling, Ads and Emails

A summary of the latest stories regarding the official investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential Elections

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.