Russia Test Fires Missiles From Submarines in the Barents Sea

Russia test-fired Sineva and Bulava ballistic missiles from two submarines from the polar region of the Arctic Ocean and from the Barents Sea on Saturday as part of combat training, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Sineva, a liquid-fueled intercontinental missile, was fired from the Tula submarine, while a Bulava, Russia's newest solid-fueled missile, was launched from the Yury Dolgoruky submarine, the ministry said.