Russian Doctors Rattled by Radiation Exposure Told to ‘Get to Work’ After Explosion

Doctors who treated victims of radiation after a deadly explosion in northern Russia were told to “get to work” after raising concerns of exposure, Russian media have reported. A rocket engine blast on Aug. 8 killed at least five people and injured six on a platform off the coast of the Arkhangelsk region. One doctor who treated the victims was found to have a radioactive isotope in his muscle tissue, medical workers told The Moscow Times last week.

None of the first responders had been warned that they would be dealing with patients exposed to radiation, the independent Meduza and Novaya Gazeta outlets reported, corroborating The Moscow Times’ reporting. Two of the patients who died en route to Moscow were military personnel who succumbed to radiation sickness, Novaya Gazeta cited its source as saying. Russia’s Defense Ministry initially said two people were killed in the Aug. 8 accident. “The patients’ escorts told us that they’d all been decontaminated,” Meduza quoted an Arkhangelsk regional hospital physician as saying. “[The escorts] said, ‘They’re no danger to you. Get to work.’” The Arkhangelsk regional hospital had to be decontaminated after traces were found of the radioactive isotope Caesium-137, an unnamed medical worker involved in initial relief efforts told Novaya Gazeta. Novaya Gazeta’s reporting also included accounts of Russian military personnel dismantling and taking away a hospital bath after it caused dosimeters to go haywire, while other service members mowed down the grass surrounding the hospital. One of Meduza’s sources corroborated these accounts.