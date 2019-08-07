Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says Called Putin After 4 Soldiers Killed in Donbass

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning after four Ukrainian soldiers were killed by shelling in the eastern Donbass region.

Zelenskiy called on Putin to exert influence over the Donbass fighters. He also said Putin had promised him something, details of which would be disclosed later.

"I said that this doesn't bring us closer to peace," Zelenskiy said of the phone call. "I beg you to influence the other side so that they stop the killing of our people."