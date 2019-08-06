Russian Parents Investigated for Bringing Toddler to Moscow Protest

Update: Investigators have dropped complaints against Dmitry and Olga Prokazov despite keeping open the criminal cases into endangerment and failure to discharge parental duties.

“It’s been established that Fomin is a close relative of the child’s mother and the godfather of the Prokazov family’s children,” the couple's lawyer told the state-run TASS news agency on Wednesday.

The Moscow Prosecutor’s Office later amended its statement, dropping its reference to “physical and moral harm caused to the child.”

Moscow prosecutors have asked a court to strip a couple of parental rights for “endangering” their toddler by bringing him to an opposition protest two weeks ago.

Footage published shortly after the July 27 demonstration in support of opposition candidates barred from running in Moscow’s local elections claimed to have identified an “instigator” as a volunteer for one of the candidates. The person identified as Sergei Fomin was alleged to have used a participating couple’s child as a “human shield” to walk past police and escape detention.