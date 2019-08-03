Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Police Detain 89 Protesters in Central Moscow

By Reuters
There was heavy police presence in central Moscow. Valery Sharfulin/TASS

Russian police detained 89 people in central Moscow during an unauthorised opposition protest on Saturday, independent monitoring group OVD-info reported. 

This story is being updated.

