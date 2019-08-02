5 Moscow ‘Mass Riot’ Suspects to Stay in Custody Until September

A Moscow court has ordered five suspects in the criminal case into “mass unrest” over last weekend’s opposition protests to be kept in custody until Sept. 27. Alexei Minyaylo, Ivan Podkopayev, Samariddin Radzhabov, Kirill Zhukov and Yegor Zhukov were among 10 people detained on suspicion of “organizing and conducting mass riots” last Saturday. Police had detained, then released, more than 1,300 people marching through central Moscow in support of allowing opposition-minded candidates on the ballot for upcoming Moscow City Duma elections.

Moscow’s Presnensky district court ruled in quick succession to keep Minaylo, Podkopayev, Radzhabov and Kirill Zhukov in pre-trial detention until Sept. 27, Interfax reported Friday. Yegor Zhukov was sentenced later Friday evening to remain in pre-trial detention until Sept. 27, the independent Mediazona news website reported. All five have denied the charges of organizing mass riots, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Кирилл Жуков — первый новый «болотник». Вот за это — попытку поднять забрало шлема на омоновце — Жукову предъявили обвинения по статьям 212 «Массовые беспорядки» и 318 «Насилие в отношении представителя власти». Восемь и пять лет максимум соответственно.

Видео от Павла Чикова. pic.twitter.com/UuggzQhFSx — Aleksey Aleksandrov (@alex19nnov) 1 August 2019

Radzhabov is accused of throwing a plastic bottle at a police officer, Podkopayev of bringing a knife and hammer in his backpack and Kirill Zhukov of lifting up a policeman’s helmet visor, according to the independent Meduza news website. Minyaylo maintained that he had not taken part in the protests on Saturday, saying “law enforcement officers detained me before I got there.”

