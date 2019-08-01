Russian Сelebrities Show Their Support for Pro-Opposition Protesters

Some of Russia’s most well-known celebrities and public figures are speaking out in support of the mass opposition protests that have rocked central Moscow over the past three weeks. On Saturday, nearly 1,400 protesters were detained during the most recent unauthorized rally as thousands took to the streets to demand that opposition candidates be allowed on the ballot in Moscow’s city council elections. The police crackdown was one of the heaviest in years against an increasingly defiant opposition decrying the Kremlin’s tight grip on power. Despite the crackdown, opposition candidates and activists have called on supporters to take to the streets every weekend until the candidates are allowed onto the ballot for the Sept. 8 election, with a new march planned for this Saturday. Here are some of the famous writers, artists and other public figures who have spoken out in recent days:

Andrei Makarevich, singer: Makarevich wrote and released a song dedicated to the riot police who dispersed the Moscow protest on July 27. “It becomes embarrassing, and painful, and pitiful / To beat the unarmed with a rubber stick / And then in a public building / To testify against them.”

Vladimir Pozner, television journalist: “The brutality shown by the police was not accidental. I’m sure that they had been instructed to ‘scare’ the people so that they would never again decide to go to an unauthorized rally.” “Why does the Russian government use fear? Because it is frightened. They do not understand what to do with this new generation, which was not produced by the Soviet conveyor and which is increasingly inclined to protest, to disagree, to pursue their goals which violate old Russian traditions.” “We are only seeing the very tip of the iceberg: what we’re facing here is a powerful movement that cannot be stopped.” Yury Dud, sports journalist and YouTuber: “In a society where the muscles of the public debate are atrophied and there are no normal elections, people have to go to the streets.” “To demand something from the state is normal, including demanding fair elections where there are people [for voters] to choose from.” Yevgeny Kafelnikov, former world No. 1 tennis player and vice president of the Russian Tennis Federation: “Today, [the protest on] Tverskaya has proved to all of us (including me) that the point of no return for the current Russian government passed a long time ago! They only have chances for a quick jump into a [submarine] and diving to the bottom of the Baltic, Black and other seas. Russia will recover soon.”