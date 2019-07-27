Support The Moscow Times!
Over 200 Protesters Detained by Police at Opposition Rally in Moscow

Alexander Zemlianichenko / TASS

Russian police have detained dozens of protesters in central Moscow on Saturday at an opposition rally that had been declared illegal by the authorities.

The police monitoring group OVD-Info said 211 people had been detained by 2:35 p.m. local time.

Hundreds of riot police and National Guard members cordoned off the street in front of City Hall, where the protest was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The crowd was pushed back onto nearby streets, with some protesters tearing down police barriers.

Police earlier detained prominent members of the opposition ahead of the protest against what the opposition says is the unfair exclusion of a raft of opposition-minded candidates from a Sept. 8 local election in Moscow.

The Dozhd television channel is streaming a live video of the events. Police have reportedly arrived at the offices of opposition politician Alexei Navalny, where staffers are also streaming a live video of the rally.

This story is being updated.

Reuters contributed reporting.

