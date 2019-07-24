Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Boxer Dadashev Dies After Suffering Head Injuries in Fight

By Reuters
Maxim Dadashev (L) WorldSeriesBoxing / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev has died after suffering head injuries during a fight last week, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

The 28-year-old sustained the injuries in a fight in the United States against Subriel Matias.

"It's very sad. There are no words," Russian Boxing Federation President Umar Kremlev told Sport Express media outlet, adding that the federation would probe the circumstances surrounding Dadashev's death.

The Russian Boxing Federation has said it would pay for Dadashev's funeral and compensate his family.

