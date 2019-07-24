Kremlin Critic Navalny Detained by Police in Moscow Days Before Opposition Protest

Russian police detained opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday as he left his home in Moscow days before he planned to lead an opposition protest in the capital, Navalny said on social media.

The Kremlin critic's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said police had detained Navalny for calling on protesters to stage an unauthorized opposition rally this weekend, an offense that carries a penalty of up to 30 days in jail.

"I left home for a jog and to buy my wife flowers for her birthday... There was a small bus of riot police near my stairwell and I was detained," Navalny said in a video message on Instagram.