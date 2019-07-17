Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Calls on Russia to Accept Responsibility for MH17 on Fifth Anniversary

Alexander Ermochenko / Xinhua / ZUMA Wire

The European Union and victims’ families have called on Russia to accept its role in the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine on the fifth anniversary of the crash.

A missile shot down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over territory held by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine as it was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014. An international investigative team set up to look into the crash named three Russians and one Ukrainian last month as suspects in the murder of the 298 people on board.

“The EU calls on Russia to accept its responsibility and cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation,” the Council of the European Union said in a statement ahead of the anniversary.

The victims’ families also called on the Russian government to “take your share of responsibility” for the downing of MH17 and accused it of “disingenuous denials, lies and deceit.”

[T]he truth about what happened to MH17 exists and it matters,” the families of over a dozen victims wrote in a letter published by Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper Tuesday. 

A trial sends the important message that you cannot kill innocent people and expect no consequences,” they said.

Moscow has consistently denied claims of its involvement in the downing of MH17.

Read more about: MH17

Read more

opinion
Nikolaus von Twickel

MH17: A Tragedy That Did Not Change the War

The MH17-effect turned out to have less of an effect on the course of the conflict than originally thought.
opinion
Mark Galeotti

Russia's Roadmap Out of the MH17 Crisis

No way out from MH17 trap for Russia, except through Donbass.
Unclassified documents

Russian Troops Moved Toward Ukraine Border Ahead of MH17 Crash, New Reports Say

At least 170 Russian troops were deployed along with the Buk anti-aircraft system, Novaya Gazeta cited documents as saying.
opinion
Aaron Matta

Three Years After MH17, One Step Closer to Justice (Op-ed)

Three years after Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 was downed over eastern Ukraine, international investigators have they will begin investigations and prosecutions...

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.