Moscow Ranks 3rd Worldwide for Free Wi-Fi

Moscow surpassed New York, Tokyo and London in the ranking, published ahead of the Moscow Urban Forum . The Russian capital fell behind South Korea’s tech-savvy capital of Seoul in second place and the island city-state of Singapore in first place.

Russia’s capital ranks third among major cities worldwide for its availability of free public Wi-Fi hotspots, according to a recent report published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

Moscow’s number of free public Wi-Fi spots doubled in 2018 alone, bringing the city closer to Seoul in the global ranking, PWC said.

Russia’s capital boasts more than 3,000 public internet access points within the Third Ring Road, more than 2,000 in its libraries, more than 1,000 in public parks and another 8,000 in public dormitories, the study said.

Moscow also ranked first worldwide for its per-capita amount of green areas and outdoor recreation spaces, with 90 percent of Muscovites living within walking distance from such places.

PwC experts compared the Russian capital’s public internet infrastructure with that of 11 other major cities: New York, Singapore, Beijing, Seoul, São Paulo, Mexico City, London, Berlin, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo.