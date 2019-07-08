Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Suspects Treason in Scrapped Teleconference With Russia

Russia One

Ukrainian authorities have opened a criminal case into treason following a now-abandoned proposal for a joint online conference with Russian state television to help end the war in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine’s NewsOne channel and Russia’s state-run Rossia 24 broadcaster planned to host a videolink dialogue between ordinary citizens of the countries before the Ukrainian broadcaster canceled it over threats. The idea, which belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent member of Ukraine’s Russia-leaning opposition, was welcomed by the Kremlin but caused major backlash in Kiev.

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office has launched “legal proceedings” into attempted treason in connection with the scrapped teleconference, chief prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said Monday.

“Those involved — from the channel’s owner to the host who made the announcement — are summoned for questioning,” Lutsenko wrote on Facebook, adding that prosecutors plan to petition the court to seize NewsOne’s assets.

NewsOne reportedly belongs to an ally of Medvedchuk. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized Medvedchuk’s proposal on Monday as "a cheap but dangerous" attempt to divide Ukrainians ahead of the country's July 21 parliamentary elections.

Zelenskiy also said he was ready to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Minsk for talks that he said should also involve Germany, Britain, the United States and France.

Ukraine and Russia have had fraught relations since Moscow's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula and its support for armed separatists in eastern Ukraine in a conflict that has killed 13,000 people.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Calls to Impose Restrictions on Russian Citizens

Ukraine president introduced martial law in parts of the country on Monday, citing fears of a possible Russian invasion.
NATO

Ukrainian Leader Says Putin Wants to Annex His Country, Calls for NATO Help

NATO has stopped short of offering to deploy new forces in the area to deter Russia.
opinion
Dmitry Trenin for Carnegie

Containing the Kerch Crisis (Op-ed)

Legal positions and geopolitical realities are different things.
Ukraine

Kremlin Says Martial Law Could Raise Tension in Ukraine Conflict

Kiev on Monday imposed martial law for 30 days in parts of the country most vulnerable to an attack from Russia.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.