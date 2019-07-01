Russian Kilo-Class Sails Surfaced Through NATO Anti-Submarine Exercise

On Tuesday, NATO kicks off its annual anti-submarine exercise Dynamic Mongoose in the Norwegian Sea west of Andøya, northern Norway.
Six frigates, 10 aircraft and several submarines from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as host nation Norway, will participate in the drill that will last until July 14.
Among the ships are NATO’s Standing Maritime Group One (SNMG1), which are sailing north directly after completing the annual Baltic Operations (BALTOPS). The navy group consists of U.S. flagship guided-missile destroyer “USS Gravely,” British frigate “HMS Westminster” and Turkish frigate “TCG Gokova,” NATO said.
Simultaneously as the NATO will exercise anti-submarine warfare, the Russian Northern Fleet submarine “Vladikavkaz” has sailed out from Polyarny on the Kola Peninsula and is right now en route south toward St. Petersburg where she will take part in the annual Naval Parade.
The state-run Rossiskya Gazeta news agency quoted the head of the Northern Fleet’s press service, Vadim Serga, as saying that “Vladikavkaz” will sail in surface position all the way through the Barents and Norwegian Seas.
Also, during the transition, the diesel-electric submarine will practice rescue exercises.
In March, Interfax reported that in addition to the diesel-electric Kilo-class submarine, also a nuclear-powered submarine from the Northern Fleet would sail to St. Petersburg for the naval parade. The report did not specify which submarine, and no further information has been made public.
Over the last few years, the Northern Fleet has sailed a nuclear-submarine to the naval parade in St. Petersburg.
Last year, the Oscar-II class “Orel” participated and in 2017, the Typhoon class “Dmitry Donskoy” became the largest submarine ever to sail into the Baltic Sea. Both submarines sailed in surface position while in transition along the coast of Norway.
Additional to “Vladikavkaz” will several other navy ships from the Northern Fleet be in St. Petersburg, including the newest frigate “Admiral Gorshkov” which will soon sail across the Atlantic following a recent visit to China and Cuba.