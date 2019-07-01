Russian Kilo-Class Sails Surfaced Through NATO Anti-Submarine Exercise

On Tuesday, NATO kicks off its annual anti-submarine exercise Dynamic Mongoose in the Norwegian Sea west of Andøya, northern Norway.

Six frigates, 10 aircraft and several submarines from Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as host nation Norway, will participate in the drill that will last until July 14.

Among the ships are NATO’s Standing Maritime Group One (SNMG1), which are sailing north directly after completing the annual Baltic Operations (BALTOPS). The navy group consists of U.S. flagship guided-missile destroyer “USS Gravely,” British frigate “HMS Westminster” and Turkish frigate “TCG Gokova,” NATO said.

Simultaneously as the NATO will exercise anti-submarine warfare, the Russian Northern Fleet submarine “Vladikavkaz” has sailed out from Polyarny on the Kola Peninsula and is right now en route south toward St. Petersburg where she will take part in the annual Naval Parade.