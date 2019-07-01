Russia Has World’s 4th-Cheapest Mobile Internet, Research Says

Russia has the world’s fourth-cheapest mobile data costs and the cheapest unlimited data packages, according to new research.

Russia’s top four telecom providers charged an average of 65.2 rubles ($1) per gigabyte of data in 2018, the eighth cheapest in the world. The country’s latest move to give the authorities the power to unplug the national internet network from the outside world risks costing the industry upwards of 134 billion rubles ($2.1 billion) a year.