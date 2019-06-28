Russia Car Dealer Targeted by Authorities Blames Kremlin

Russian authorities accused the founder of a major car dealer and former member of parliament with illegally taking 4 billion rubles ($63 million) out of the country in what the businessman said could be retribution for his opposition to the Kremlin.

“This wasn’t a surprise for me — this is Russia,” Sergei Petrov told Forbes in a phone interview on Thursday after investigators searched his car sales offices in Moscow and St. Petersburg. “This is possibly because of my political stance, possibly a hostile raid” aimed at seizing control of the business, he said. Authorities denied any political motive.

Petrov and managers of his Rolf car dealership are accused of transferring 4 billion rubles ($63 million) in 2014 to a Cyprus-registered company using fake documents, according to a website statement by the Investigative Committee. Petrov denied wrongdoing, Vedomosti reported. He said he’s currently outside Russia and has no plans to return, Vedomosti said.

In 2011-2012, Petrov, then a member of parliament, openly backed the biggest anti-government protests of President Vladimir Putin’s almost two-decade rule.