Only God Knows When my Tenure Will End, Soviet-Era Oil Baron Says

Vladimir Bogdanov, who at 68 has run the Soviet and then Russian oil major Surgutneftegaz for 35 years, said on Friday that only God knows when his career will end at the company, whose ownership is a closely guarded secret.

The firm, headquartered in the West Siberian city of Surgut, is considered one of the most opaque in Russia despite chugging out steady flows of oil and holding enormous piles of cash. One of its corporate email addresses even starts as "secret@."

Management was long believed by analysts to have controlled around 90% of Surgut through an evolving structure of affiliates — including the in-house pension fund — but the company has never fully disclosed its ownership.

Bogdanov, the longest-serving chief executive of any global major, took the helm in 1984, just over a year after the death of Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev. He oversees daily production of 1.22 million barrels and cash reserves of almost $50 billion.

There has been speculation in the industry that Bogdanov might soon quit. Asked whether he wanted to continue his work, the CEO, in rare comments to the media, said: "There is the Lord God, ask him."