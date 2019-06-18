78-Year-Old Jehovah’s Witness Prosecuted in Russia Over ‘Extremism’

Authorities in northern Russia have opened a criminal case against a 78-year-old woman for being a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, the religious organization has said.

Russia labeled the Jehovah’s Witnesses an “extremist” group in 2017, exposing Russia’s estimated 175,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses to mass raids and forcing at least 5,000 to flee the country. The Memorial human rights organization said in May that 154 members of the religious group have been persecuted under Russia’s criminal law since then.