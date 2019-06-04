Russia Tests New Missile Defense System, Military Says

Vadim Savitsky / TASS

Russia has tested a new unidentified missile at a launch site where the country had previously test-launched missiles designed to protect Moscow’s airspace, the Russian military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry test-launched its anti-ballistic missile at the Sary-Shagan missile testing site in Kazakhstan at least twice in 2018. Those tested missiles had been deployed to protect Moscow — whose missile defense capability consists of the A-135 system armed with nuclear-tipped short-range interceptors — from potential air attacks.

Video published by the Defense Ministry-run Zvezda television channel on Tuesday shows the unnamed system being transported, loaded and launched into the air.

“The air and missile defense crew of the Russian Aerospace Forces has successfully conducted another test launch of a new Russian missile defense system at Sary-Shagan,” the ministry was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

The missile hit its target with precision, it said.

The Defense Ministry did not name the missile that was tested.

Read more about: Defense

Read more

Arms

Central African Republic Open to Russian Military Base

The Central African Republic does not rule out the deployment of Russian military bases, the country's defense minister has said.
Crimea

Crimea Completes Fence on Border With Ukraine

Russia has finished constructing a 60-kilometer fence on the Crimean border with Ukraine.
Arms

Kremlin Warns it May ‘Target’ U.S. Missile Launchers in Europe

The Kremlin has said it could U.S. missile launchers in its crosshairs if they are placed in Europe, as the United States threatens to exit a key arms...
Crimea

Russian Warship en Route to Azov Sea From Crimea, Witness Says

A Russian missile frigate is moving in the direction of the Azov Sea from Crimea, a Reuters witness said on Friday.