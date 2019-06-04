Russia Tests New Missile Defense System, Military Says

Russia has tested a new unidentified missile at a launch site where the country had previously test-launched missiles designed to protect Moscow’s airspace, the Russian military said.

The Russian Defense Ministry test-launched its anti-ballistic missile at the Sary-Shagan missile testing site in Kazakhstan at least twice in 2018. Those tested missiles had been deployed to protect Moscow — whose missile defense capability consists of the A-135 system armed with nuclear-tipped short-range interceptors — from potential air attacks.