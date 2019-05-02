Russian Arctic Researchers Evacuate Station as Polar Ice Cracks

Researchers from the Russian Hydrometeorological Institute, Roshydromet, had to flee from their Arctic station on Monday when the ice floe they were working on started to vanish from under their feet. The scientists, who are studying pollution in Russia’s Arctic region, had been on the ice for more than a month when the emergency struck and they had to pack up their equipment and evacuate. The whole process took less than three hours, the camp organizers say. A helicopter lifted the equipment, which included a meteorological laboratory and a shed, from the ice onto nearby icebreaking research vessel the Akademik Tryoshnikov.

Growing cracks in the ice had been monitored ahead of the evacuation. Aari.ru

The break-up of the ice had been anticipated. The researchers had seen growing cracks over the preceding days and guards were on 24-hour watch. The expedition is part of Transarktika-2019, a major billion-ruble government-funded project on monitoring pollution in the Arctic. A key part of the project is the expedition with the Akademik Tryoshnikov. The ship had set out from Murmansk on the March 20, and four days later made it to the Arctic ice of Franz Josef Land. The vessel has subsequently frozen into the ice and drifted with the current. The ship and the researchers will now proceed further north to find a new ice floe to work on.

Transarktika-2019 was prompted by unprecedented climate change in the Russian Arctic. In some parts of the region average temperatures have increased by up to five degrees Celsius in less than 30 years.

A helicoptered evacuated people and equipment. aari.ru