Pompeo to Speak With Russian Counterpart on Venezuela – Bolton

"This is our hemisphere," says White House national security advisor.

By Reuters
White House National Security Advisor John Bolton talks to reporters about the situation in Venezuela. Evan Vucci/AP/TASS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was scheduled to speak with his Russian counterpart on Wednesday amid tensions over the political situation in Venezuela, White House national security adviser John Bolton said in television interviews.

Pompeo on Tuesday accused Russia of intervening when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was prepared to leave the country in the face of a call for an uprising by opposition leader Juan Guaido. Bolton said in interviews with CNN and Fox News that Pompeo planned to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Bolton would not elaborate on what the United States knew about Russian involvement affecting Maduro's plans, but he made clear Moscow's interference was not welcome.

"This is our hemisphere," he told reporters outside the White House. "It's not where the Russians ought to be interfering. This is a mistake on their part. It's not going to lead to an improvement of relations."

Venezuelans were expected to take to the streets on Wednesday for what Guaido pledged would be the "largest march" in the country's history.

Bolton said the United States has been warning Russia and Cuba against intervening in Venezuela, and has called on them to remove any troops from the country.

"The Russians are all over this, the Cubans are all over this," Bolton said in an interview with Fox News.

Asked if Washington was considering more sanctions against Russia because of the situation, Bolton told reporters: "There could be a lot of steps. We're going to have a quickly called meeting of national security council principles today at 2 o'clock - we'll be considering a lot of steps."

Read more about: Venezuela

Read more

sky high

Russia Says It Has Opened Helicopter Training Center in Venezuela

This is Moscow's latest gesture of support for President Nicolas Maduro.
Rebuttal

Russian Advisers Will Stay in Venezuela ‘as Long as Necessary,' Moscow Vows

Trump has called on Russia to "get out" of Venezuela.
russia reacts

Kremlin Rejects Trump's Call for Russia to Pull out of Venezuela

Russian officials say their actions were lawful.
Venezuela

Trump Says Russian Military Must Leave Venezuela

Asked how he would make Russian forces leave, Trump said: "We'll see. All options are open."