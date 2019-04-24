Reuters Corrects Story Saying Venezuela Is Avoiding U.S. Sanctions by Funneling Oil Sales Through Russia

Reuters has corrected a story it published on April 18 saying Venezuela is funneling cash flow from oil sales through Russian state energy giant Rosneft to evade U.S. sanctions after Rosneft threatened to ban the international news agency from operating in Russia.

The story, datelined Mexico City, said Reuters had uncovered a scheme whereby Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA had started passing invoices from its oil sales to Rosneft.

An April 23 correction said Reuters “could not determine payments were made under the proposed arrangement.” It also removed a reference to Evrofinance Mosnarbank, a Russian commercial bank, and clarified that “experts see no violation of sanctions.”