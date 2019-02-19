U.S. Sanctions Delay Russian Passenger Jet by a Year

Serial production of Russia's first post-Soviet mainline commercial aircraft will be delayed by a year due to U.S. sanctions, the head of state-owned industrial conglomerate Rostec said on Monday, Russian news agencies reported.

Russia hopes the MS-21, a twin-engine, medium-range passenger plane, will give Boeing and Airbus a run for their money. Three prototypes have been built and Rostec said on Monday the plane had been set to enter serial production at the end of this year.

But Sergei Chemezov, Rostec's chief executive, said production would not now start until the end of 2020 due to U.S. sanctions.

The sanctions have cut off imports of components from the United States and Japan needed to make the plane's wings and part of its tail fin, Russian officials have said previously.