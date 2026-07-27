The head of the center-right New People party on Monday voiced Russians’ growing frustration with the protracted war in Ukraine and government tech bans in a speech on the last day of the State Duma’s current convocation.

Russians are “exhausted by uncertainty and injustice,” Alexei Nechayev was quoted as saying by the RTVI broadcaster.

He characterized the wartime restrictions, including those infringing on Russians’ digital and technological freedoms, as “useless” for both public safety and public order.

“We’ve accumulated a mountain of bans… They erode trust and slow down the country’s development. There are so many bans now that nobody even knows what’s allowed and what’s forbidden anymore,” Nechayev said.

He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s speech in April, when he urged lawmakers to stop “fixating only on bans, restrictions and punitive measures.”

Nechayev also called out the “injustice” of his colleagues demanding a sweeping ban on Western social media while they themselves use VPNs and other tools to bypass those restrictions.

“Let’s change our approach. Let’s stop viewing the average citizen as an ignorant child or a potential criminal,” he said, referring to Russians as the country’s “main capital” that should not be “squandered.”