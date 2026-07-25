Ukrainian Attacks Kill 2 in Belgorod and Target Wildberries Warehouse in Urals

Ukraine launched more than 300 drones into Russia on Saturday, killing at least two people in the western Belgorod region and reaching as far east as the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, Russian authorities said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said air defenses intercepted 328 drones between Friday night and Saturday morning. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed nearly 200 drones were directed at the capital region alone.

In the border region of Belgorod, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said two people were killed in overnight attacks.

Further east in Yekaterinburg, located just west of Siberia, online retail giant Wildberries suspended operations and evacuated workers at its local logistics facility.

Denis Pasler, governor of the surrounding Sverdlovsk region, confirmed the attack on Yekaterinburg. He reported no casualties in the city, adding that the drones caused a fire in a parking lot.

Ukraine has struck Wildberries facilities across Russia and in annexed Crimea over the past week, accusing the company of supplying the Russian military with drone parts and other equipment.

Saturday's wave of attacks came a day after a Ukrainian strike on a factory in the city of Kirov, hundreds of miles east of Moscow, killed five people and prompted local authorities to declare three days of mourning.

Separately, a Ukrainian strike on a Russian-occupied town in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine killed eight people, including two children, Kremlin-backed officials said Saturday morning.

AFP contributed reporting.