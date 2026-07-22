Richest United Russia Candidates Report More Than $103M in Combined Income

The seven wealthiest candidates on the ruling United Russia party's federal list for September's State Duma elections reported a combined 8.068 billion rubles ($103.27 million) in income last year, according to financial disclosures published by the RBC news website.

The highest income was reported by Leonid Simanovsky, a five-term lawmaker and former chairman of the board of natural gas producer Novatek, who currently serves as first deputy chairman of the State Duma's Budget and Taxes Committee. Simanovsky declared 5.6 billion rubles ($71.68 million) in income for 2025.

The disclosures offer a snapshot of the personal wealth of some of the politicians expected to secure seats in Russia's next parliament, as the Kremlin seeks to preserve United Russia's constitutional majority in September's election.

In addition to his income, Simanovsky reported bank deposits totaling 17.5 billion rubles ($224 million), as well as ownership of two plots of land with houses in the Moscow region, two Mercedes-Benz cars and a boat.

Ivan Yegorov, a member of the Tatarstan State Council and CEO of Ak Bars Holding Company, declared income of 673.9 million rubles ($8.63 million).

Deputy Prime Minister and former Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev reported income of 477.5 million rubles ($6.11 million). His disclosure listed five land plots, four houses, three apartments and a Bentley Continental.