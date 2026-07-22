Richest United Russia Candidates Report More Than $103M in Combined Income

The seven wealthiest candidates on the ruling United Russia party's federal list for September's State Duma elections reported a combined 8.068 billion rubles ($103.27 million) in income last year, according to financial disclosures published by the RBC news website.
The highest income was reported by Leonid Simanovsky, a five-term lawmaker and former chairman of the board of natural gas producer Novatek, who currently serves as first deputy chairman of the State Duma's Budget and Taxes Committee. Simanovsky declared 5.6 billion rubles ($71.68 million) in income for 2025.
The disclosures offer a snapshot of the personal wealth of some of the politicians expected to secure seats in Russia's next parliament, as the Kremlin seeks to preserve United Russia's constitutional majority in September's election.
In addition to his income, Simanovsky reported bank deposits totaling 17.5 billion rubles ($224 million), as well as ownership of two plots of land with houses in the Moscow region, two Mercedes-Benz cars and a boat.
Ivan Yegorov, a member of the Tatarstan State Council and CEO of Ak Bars Holding Company, declared income of 673.9 million rubles ($8.63 million).
Deputy Prime Minister and former Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev reported income of 477.5 million rubles ($6.11 million). His disclosure listed five land plots, four houses, three apartments and a Bentley Continental.
State Duma lawmaker Ruslan Gadzhiyev declared 442.7 million rubles ($5.67 million) in income.
Denis Rybakov, chairman of the Regionservice Bar Association, reported 407.4 million rubles ($5.21 million).
Anton Tsvetkov, deputy commander of the BARS-Kursk volunteer brigade, declared 259.2 million rubles ($3.32 million).
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin reported income of 257.8 million rubles ($3.30 million).
The combined income of the seven richest United Russia candidates exceeded the annual budgets of several regional capitals, including Anadyr, the administrative center of the Chukotka region, whose 2026 budget totals 4.6 billion rubles ($58.88 million), and Gorno-Altaysk, the capital of the republic of Altai, with a budget of 5.354 billion rubles ($68.53 million).
Their combined earnings also surpassed the 2026 budgets of Neftekamsk, a city of about 130,000 people with a budget of 4.878 billion rubles ($62.44 million), and Kashira, a town in the Moscow region with around 45,000 residents and a budget of 7.365 billion rubles ($94.27 million).
Only the 2026 budgets of larger regional capitals such as Pskov, at 8.992 billion rubles ($115.10 million), and Vladikavkaz, at 9.411 billion rubles ($120.46 million), exceeded the combined income reported by the seven candidates.
Russia's Central Election Commission registered United Russia's federal candidate list on Tuesday, with 390 candidates on the list.
The party's top five candidates include Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, state television war correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny, Russia's children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, and Vladislav Golovin, chief of staff of the Yunarmiya youth movement.
The candidate list serves as the public face of the party's campaign rather than a guarantee of parliamentary seats.
The Kremlin has instructed regional authorities to secure about 50% of the vote for United Russia so the party wins at least 300 seats and retains its constitutional majority in the State Duma, the newspaper Vedomosti previously reported, citing sources.
Read this article in Russian at The Moscow Times' Russian service.
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