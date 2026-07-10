Ukraine Strikes Oil Refinery in Southern Russia

An oil refinery in the southern Krasnodar region caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack early Friday, while authorities in the city of Taganrog evacuated some residents from their homes following a separate strike on a seaport.

Officials in Krasnodar said the Ilsky Oil Refinery caught fire after drone debris fell onto it. They said debris also fell on at least one home and a commercial site.

The Ilsky Oil Refinery, with a production capacity of around 138,000 barrels per day, has been attacked several times before.

A few hours later on Friday, officials in Krasnodar said the blaze at the facility was extinguished.

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Rostov region, fires broke out at two fuel depots at the Taganrog seaport during a drone attack, Governor Yury Slyusar wrote in a post on Telegram.

Taganrog Mayor Svetlana Kambulova said people living near the seaport were being evacuated from their homes. She said a house was damaged and the roof of a government building also caught fire.

Russia's Defense Ministry said it intercepted 376 Ukrainian drones in Russia and annexed Crimea between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Reuters contributed reporting.