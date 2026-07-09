Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil Sites and Tankers

Overnight Ukrainian drone attacks struck oil facilities and tankers in at least three Russian regions and knocked out power in partially occupied Ukraine, local authorities said Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed strikes on oil depots in the Stavropol and Tver regions, a reserve fuel facility in an undisclosed region, an oil pumping station in the republic of Bashkortostan and a marine loading terminal in the Rostov region.

In the central Tver region, acting Governor Vitaly Korolyov said a storage tank at the Tver Oil Depot caught fire “as a result of efforts to repel” an overnight drone attack. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze by 7 a.m. local time, he added, noting that there were no injuries.

Stavropol region Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said an unspecified “industrial facility” caught fire in the attack, also adding that there were no injuries. An hour later, he said the flames reached combustible tanks, leading to an evacuation of nearby homes.

Authorities in the southern Rostov region said two oil tankers were damaged in a drone attack in the Sea of Azov, with one of them still on fire as of 7 a.m. Governor Yury Slyusar said there were no injuries and the crew members of both tankers were brought to safety.