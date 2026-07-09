Italy Expels 2 Russian Embassy Employees for Spying

The Italian government has decided to expel two military attaches at the Russian Embassy in Italy who were allegedly involved in espionage activities, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday.
Earlier this week, two people were arrested on charges of passing classified information to an alleged Russian agent.
Prosecutors said the main suspect was a former officer of Italy's Carabinieri police force. Five other individuals are also under investigation.
Tajani said on X that the two Russian officials must leave Rome within three days.
He said Moscow continued to employ "hybrid tools" against Italy and the West, describing this as "serious and unacceptable interference" that threatens national security.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would respond to Italy's expulsion of the two officials.
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