Russia Expels Italian Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Move

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Monday that it declared two Italian diplomats persona non grata, calling it a reciprocal measure in response to the expulsion of two Russian embassy staff in Italy.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on July 9 that Rome had expelled two military attachés at the Russian embassy in Italy who were allegedly involved in espionage activities.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Vittorio Parrella, the assistant defense attaché at the Italian embassy, and Davide D’Aprile, an attaché, were persona non grata and must leave Russia with their families within three days.
The ministry said it had ordered the expulsions "on the basis of reciprocity."
It also said it had summoned Italian interim Charge d'Affaires Giovanni Scopa in connection with the expulsion of Russian embassy staff.
Tajani criticized the move in a post on X earlier, saying that Rome had expelled the Russian attaches for spying and that Moscow's response was "without cause."
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