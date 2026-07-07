Kremlin Says It’s Closely Following NATO Summit

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it would closely monitor the outcome of this week's NATO summit in Turkey, adding that a series of "confrontational" statements about Russia had preceded the event.
NATO leaders are gathering in Ankara for meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday, amid pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump for Europe to step up defense spending and following months of transatlantic friction over the Iran war and Greenland.
"This is an event that is of great interest, including to us. Of course, we will be monitoring all the news and information coming out of Ankara," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.
He said a large number of statements about Russia had been made ahead of the summit. "To our regret, these were not statements about constructive engagement and dialogue, but rather statements of a confrontational nature," he said, without giving further detail.
On Monday, Trump said he would talk about the war in Ukraine at the summit and that a resolution to the more than four-year conflict was "getting closer than people realize."
Peskov said Russia hoped U.S. "efforts to steer the entire situation onto a peaceful track [would] ultimately succeed. At the very least, we, as the Russian President has repeatedly said, remain open to this."
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.