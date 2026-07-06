MFA Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Drone ‘Attack’ on Russian Embassy

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday it will summon Sweden’s ambassador in Moscow to protest the latest incident involving unidentified drones crashing on the grounds of Russia’s Embassy in Stockholm.
On Thursday, Russia’s Embassy accused Swedish authorities of failing to ensure security at the diplomatic mission after two drones fell on its territory. The embassy said one drone was carrying a container filled with red paint and another had a fake bomb attached to it.
No one was injured in the incident.
Swedish Ambassador to Moscow, Anna Christina Therese Johannesson, will be “reminded about Sweden’s binding obligations under the Vienna Convention… and even of the specific assurances that Stockholm previously made to us,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.
“We’ll have to do it again,” Zakharova was quoted as saying by state news agencies.
According to the news agency TASS, Zakharova described the incidents as “literal physical raids by drones that are being deliberately flown and targeted directly into the [embassy] compound’s perimeter.”
On the same day as the most recent incident, Russia’s Ambassador in Stockholm, Sergei Belyayev, said the embassy had submitted a formal note of protest to Sweden’s foreign ministry.
Russia’s Embassy accused Swedish law enforcement of doing “little more than filing formal reports” into “dozens” of similar acts of vandalism that have been recorded in recent years.
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