Ukraine Denies Russian Capture of Key Eastern City Kostiantynivka

Ukraine's General Staff on Saturday rejected Russian claims that Moscow's forces had captured the key eastern city of Kostiantynivka.

"We deny this. These are more fake claims," a General Staff official said.

The General Staff said Kostiantynivka remained under the control of Ukrainian forces.

"Military units and subunits of the 19th Army Corps of the Eastern Grouping continue to conduct defensive operations on designated lines within the town and on its approaches," it said.